The 2020/21 Champions League final will be Sergio Aguero's last game as a Manchester City player.

City's record goalscorer announced earlier this season that he will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Despite the fact Aguero has struggled with injuries in recent years, the Argentine has been linked with many members of Europe's elite since he made his decision to leave City public.

Chelsea were touted as a potential destination for the 32-year-old, but it's now clear that Aguero will be leaving English shores for good.

On Friday evening, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the forward has reached an agreement with Barcelona and will join the Spanish club until June 2023.

The journalist added that there is a bonus included in the deal which will be activated if the Catalan side win the Champions League.

Aguero and Lionel Messi linking up in La Liga next season? That sounds pretty good to us and the potential arrival of Memphis Depay - which is on the cards according to Romano - would only strengthen the club's forward line further.

Barcelona have been crying out for a proper striker ever since Luis Suarez departed and joined Atletico Madrid last summer.

If Aguero can rediscover his best form, he'll be the perfect replacement for the Uruguayan.

Back in 2016, Messi compared his international compatriot to Suarez, stating that while they're different players, both can decide any football match.

"Kun is a very simple and easy-going person, a great lad and, as a striker, one of the best. As is Luis [Suarez]," Messi told The Sun, per Goal.

"They are different but, if you want to look at it like that, either of them can decide a game. They are both very decisive."

Now all Barcelona have to do is get Messi to sign a new contract...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

