Joe Hart was a marvellous goalkeeper in his heyday.

At Manchester City, the Englishman was rightly revered as one of the very best business, a supreme shot-stopper and a leader on the pitch.

Hart won the coveted Premier League Golden Glove award on four separate occasions at City and was also voted into the PFA Premier League Team of the Year twice.

He really was world-class for a considerable period of time and it's a shame that the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper's career has been on a steep decline since his nightmare at Euro 2016.

As well as excelling between the posts, the Englishman was - and might still be - also pretty handy with the ball at his feet.

In fact, Hart was a decent penalty taker when handed the responsibility from 12 yards, something he conclusively proved on international duty way back in 2009.

At that year's UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Shrewsbury-born goalkeeper played a pivotal role in England's semi-final penalty shootout victory over Sweden.

After the Three Lions had surrendered a 3-0 lead, James Milner missed the first very spot kick of the shootout and it looked as if it was the beginning of the end for England.

But Hart gave his country a lifeline by saving Sweden's first penalty from Marcus Berg.

The goalkeeper then decided he was the man to put England ahead in the shootout and his effort from 12 yards was one any elite-level striker would be proud of.

Straight. Down. The. Middle.

Sweden's goalkeeper didn't stand a chance and Hart's ridiculously confident effort gave England a much-needed boost.

Both countries then produced four successful penalties each, before Kieran Gibbs converted England's sixth.

Guillermo Molin then saw his effort from 12 yards strike the post, a miss that secured the Three Lions a date with Germany in the final of the tournament - a game in which they were thrashed 4-0.

