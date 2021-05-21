Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Update surfaces concerning Osaze Urhoghide's future

When you consider just how poor Sheffield Wednesday were last season in the Championship, it is hardly a surprise that manager Darren Moore has already decide to make a host of changes to his squad.

Tom Lees, Jordan Rhodes, Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach, Moses Odubajo, Elias Kachunga, Keiren Westwood, Joey Pelupessy, Matt Penney and Joost van Aken are all set to be released by the Owls when their contracts expire next month.

Meanwhile, Sam Hutchinson, Alex Hunt and Ciaran Brennan will all stay at Hillsborough for another year.

However, the future of another one of Wednesday's players has yet to be resolved ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst defender Osaze Urhoghide has been offered a new deal by the Owls, he has yet to agree to fresh terms with the club.

However, according to The Star, the defender is reportedly open to the possibility of remaining at Wednesday despite receiving interest from sides in the Premier League and the Championship.

Urhoghide's fruitful relationship with Moore is understood to be the main reason why he is considering dropping down a level with the Owls next season.

The 20-year-old was used on a sporadic basis by Wednesday during the previous campaign as he struggled to compete the likes of Julian Borner and Lees for position.

However, he still managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the second-tier as he made 17 league appearances for his side.

With the Owls currently short on options at centre-back, Urhoghide could potentially become a regular starter for the club in League One next season if he decides to extend his stint in Sheffield.

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this recent update turns out to be true, it could give Wednesday a major boost heading into the summer as they clearly do not want to lose Urhoghide.

Particularly impressive during the Owls' clashes with Luton Town and Cardiff City last season, the defender managed to register WhoScored match ratings of 7.53 and 7.07 in these Championship match-ups.

Although it is fair to say that Urhoghide still lacks consistency due to his age, there is no reason why he cannot be moulded into a great player by Moore who has had a relatively positive impact on his squad since taking over at Hillsborough.

Whilst the defender could secure a more lucrative deal elsewhere, his development will stall if he joins a team who cannot guarantee him first-team football.

Therefore, if the Owls can assure him that he will be playing regularly in the third-tier next season, Urhoghide ought to consider signing the deal that has been offered to him by the club.

Read More – Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News