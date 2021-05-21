Wolves transfer news: Molineux summer priorities revealed

Wolves are set to focus on bolstering their defence and midfield this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

What’s the latest news on Wolves’ transfer plans?

The team have been without their first-choice striker Raul Jimenez since November after he suffered a serious head injury. However, he is expected to return ahead of next season, and the club now seem to have turned their attention to strengthening different areas of the squad.

It has been reported that Wolves want to bring in reinforcements to improve their defence and midfield as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

Why are they focusing on these areas of the team?

It seems that Wolves are concerned that they could lose some players in these two areas of the pitch this summer, and are preparing for the worst. Willy Boly is attracting interest, while his fellow defender Romain Saiss has just one year left on his contract, so selling him in the next transfer window may be Wolves’ best option rather than losing him for free in 2022.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Ruben Neves has been linked with a move away, and Joao Moutinho turns 35 within the first month of the 2021/22 season.

It appears possible that Wolves could be without some of these first-team regulars moving into next season, so the club are already putting plans in place to try to replace them.

Has Wolves’ defence and midfield been a problem this season?

Not particularly.

The side have struggled a little more defensively when compared to their previous two top-flight campaigns. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have conceded 10 more goals than last season, and four more than back in 2018/19.

Their bigger issue has been in front of goal, though. They have scored just 35 goals in the Premier League this year – that’s 16 fewer than last season. One particular statistic has revealed just how poor they have been in the final third.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday, Wolves have now failed to score in the first half of 28 of their 37 league matches in 2020/21. Scoring in the first half of games has also been a problem in previous campaigns, suggesting that this is a long-standing issue that needs to be addressed.

Are Wolves about to make a big mistake?

It certainly seems that way.

While Wolves may sell some players in defence and midfield this summer, none of that is set in stone yet. Something that is more clear-cut is that they have had major issues with putting the ball in the net this year.

Of course, it will be a boost if Jimenez does return in time for next season, but Wolves cannot expect him to come straight back in and be their leading talisman right away as he was before. He has been out for a lengthy period, and when he does get back out on the pitch, the club will likely have to be very cautious and allow him time to get back up to speed.

Therefore, he needs support up front. Right now, Wolves don’t have someone to help him out when it comes to goals, and one of their more creative players, Pedro Neto, is expected to miss the start of the season with the serious knee injury that he picked up last month.

With this in mind, Wolves should re-evaluate their transfer plans and instead target bringing in another attacker, or risk enduring another underwhelming season where goals are in short supply once again.

