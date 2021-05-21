Crystal Palace transfer rumours: PSG's nemesis wanted at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer, as reported by Le10Sport.

What's the latest news on Muani?

Muani has been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon recently after an impressive season in Ligue 1.

Now, a pair of Premier League clubs have joined the race to sign him, with Palace and Southampton set to battle for the 22-year-old's signature.

What are Muani's stats this season?

The Frenchman has been one of Nantes' standout performers this term, and has racked up eight goals and eight assists in the league. He also registered an assist in the Coupe de France, meaning that he has managed 17 goal contributions across all competitions.

Muani has been his side's chief creator in 2020/21, making 38 key passes, as per WhoScored. Only Eberechi Eze (43) and Andros Townsend (39) have produced more for Palace in the Premier League.

What happened when he played against PSG in March?

He wreaked havoc.

PSG have established themselves as a dominant force in France over the past decade, and have started to make their mark in Europe as they made the final of the Champions League last year.

However, when they came up against Muani in March, they couldn't handle the youngster.

PSG took the lead in the first half through Julian Draxler and looked to be on their way to a routine victory. Yet Muani had other ideas, as he scored the equaliser just before the hour mark before setting up the winner in the 71st minute.

His exploits earned him a match rating of 8.23 from WhoScored - his second-highest mark of the league campaign to date.

Would Muani be a success in the Premier League?

It's always a gamble buying a player who has never played in England before. However, when it comes to Muani, it looks like he might be worth the risk.

The attacker only has one year left on his contract, suggesting that Palace could be able to get him for a reasonable price if they do step up their interest.

Muani also seems to be getting better and better. He has scored three goals in his last two matches, and received a WhoScored rating of 9.29 last week when he bagged a brace in a 4-0 win over Dijon.

The Eagles could land themselves a young, hungry forward in the form of his life this summer, and Muani could be just the sort of player who can help the club's next manager drive the team forwards next year.

