Harry Kane future: Tottenham still do not expect to sell England captain

Tottenham Hotspur do not expect to sell star man Harry Kane this summer, according to football.london.

What are the latest Harry Kane rumours?

An interview with Sky Sports' Gary Neville in which the 27-year-old suggests it's time to have a conversation about his future at Spurs is only likely to add fuel to the fire of a transfer saga looking as if it will drag on over the next few months.

Indeed, the England captain is believed to want to leave his boyhood club as he does not feel he can challenge for the top honours in the game, with the likes of Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs thought to be keen.

However, according to this report, Spurs still do not expect to sell Kane and it would take a gargantuan offer to even start talks with another club.

Could any club afford to sign Kane?

Given the post-pandemic market clubs have to operate in at the moment, the notion of paying well over £100m for a 27-year-old with a tendency to pick up injuries does look somewhat far-fetched.

The Athletic claimed in January that the financial situations of both Real Madrid and Barcelona were 'dire' while Pep Guardiola stressed Manchester City could not afford to sign a big-name striker this summer.

That is not a reflection on Kane, who is enjoying perhaps his best season to date on an individual basis, but signing him does look extremely difficult.

How many goals does Kane need to beat Alan Shearer's record?

At the time of writing, Kane (165) needs to score another 96 goals to surpass Alan Shearer (26) as the Premier League's leading marksman of all-time.

Considering his preference is thought to be to remain in England should he leave Spurs, it does seem likely he will be able to match that barring any unfortunate long-term injuries.

For Tottenham, he needs another 47 to beat Jimmy Greaves' long-standing (266) record.

Is Harry Kane desperate to leave Spurs?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kane did stress he wasn't desperate to do anything and would take the time to think about the next steps in his career.

"I never said I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I've never said I'd leave Spurs," he said.

"People might say, 'he's desperate for trophies, he needs trophies', but I feel like I've still got almost another career to play.

"I've got seven, eight years, kind of what I've already had in the Premier League. So I'm not rushing anything, I'm not desperate to do anything."

