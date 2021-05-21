Leeds transfer news: Diego Llorente offers expected after strong first season

Leeds United are readying themselves for some big offers for Diego Llorente this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report claims those behind the scenes at Elland Road are aware of growing interest in the Spanish international from a number of clubs within the Premier League.

Indeed, many of the top English teams are said to be in the market for a new central defender this summer and Llorente may be a name they move for.

Any fee could far exceed the £18m Leeds paid Real Sociedad for his services in September but the Yorkshire giants are understood to have little intention to sell, such are their lofty ambitions.

How well has Diego Llorente played this season?

While his first season in England has been littered with injuries, the 27-year-old has made quite the impact when he has played.

In fact, during his most sustained run in the side (starting every Premier League game since February 23rd), Leeds have only lost three times. In the 20 games he's missed, Marcelo Bielsa's defence conceded three goals or more on five different occasions, compared to conceding more than once only twice since.

Of the outfield players at Leeds to have started a game this season, only defensive teammate Liam Cooper has a better pressing success rate than Llorente (35.6%, via FBREF) while no one averages more interceptions per game (3.06).

Llorente boasts the highest percentage of dribbles tackled per game in the squad too (61.5%), the most clearances (5.37) and the third-highest percentage of aerial duels won (60.6%).

How many games has Llorente missed through injury?

The only downside to Llorente's maiden voyage in English football has been the extent of his injury problems.

Of the 34 games he should have been available for, he's only made 18 matchday squads, equating to just 52% of the fixtures while he's been on the books.

Who has Diego Llorente been linked with before?

A seven-cap Spanish international, Llorente's good form while playing in La Liga is believed to have previously attracted interest from Liverpool (via La Razon in May 2020).

1 of 10 What was Leeds United's best finish in the Premier League during the Michael O'Leary era? 2nd 3rd 4th 5th

What has Llorente said about Leeds United?

Speaking to Sky Sports in March, the Spaniard revealed director of football Victor Orta helped sway him to sign for Leeds ahead of other clubs when it came to leaving Sociedad.

"There were other offers before Leeds - last year as well - which were also interesting, but they didn't totally appeal to me," he said.

"The moment I met with Victor and he told me about the interest Leeds had in me, I didn't have to think about it.

"He told me about the project, that it was secure and strong, and about the way the team played, how my characteristics as a player could help, what I could bring to Leeds, and also what Leeds could give me to help me grow as a player."

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News