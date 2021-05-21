Fabrizio Romano drops Man City transfer update: 'Here we go soon'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brazilian midfielder Metinho to Manchester City is a “done deal”.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Metinho?

Manchester City are set to sign their next young talent according to Romano, as City have completed a deal for Brazilian midfielder Metinho which will be confirmed soon.

Romano tweeted, "Metinho to Manchester City, done deal and here we go soon."

The 18-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms on a five-year contract at the Etihad upon signing from Fluminense. The fee for the player is stated as €5m (£4.3m) plus add-ons.

Who is Metinho?

The 18-year-old currently plays his football in Brazil for Fluminense. Transfermarkt value the right-footed wonderkid at £3.15m and he plays in central midfield.

He's captained the club's U17s team previously and made Fluminense's bench against Resende back in March. He's also trained with Brazil's senior squad, suggesting he's highly rated in his home country.

Will he play for Man City next season?

Despite signing for the Citizens, Metinho will have to wait a while to make his debut for the club. According to Romano, the Brazilian is set to join French side Troyes from 2022.

The French outfit are part of the City Group and the move will give the youngster opportunities to play football in Europe before being thrown in at the deep end among some of the best players in the world at Man City.

Whilst he won't step foot in the Etihad for some time, he is a very low risk, high reward investment at such a low price and is surely worth a gamble from a Manchester City perspective.

Are Man City building for the future?

Very much so.

Not only have they signed Metinho, but they have also secured the signing of fellow Brazilian forward Kayky according to Romano. He is set to join Man City in June 2022. The Manchester club will reportedly pay €10m (£8.6m) plus add-ons to Fluminense on a five-year contract. The Brazilian club will also receive 20% of his future sale.

City's long-term aspirations are in safe hands. Even in their current roster, the likes of Phil Foden (20), Ferran Torres (21) and Ruben Dias (23) have performed admirably this season and at such a young age will provide City with the ammunition to go again for years to come.

According to WhoScored, Foden has contributed to 13 goals in the Premier League, whilst Dias has recently been crowned Football Writers' Association Player of the Year. Meanwhile, in his debut season Torres has netted seven goals for City in England's top flight.

