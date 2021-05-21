Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa have had a successful season.

Dean Smith's side were one of the favourites for Premier League relegation after their dramatic escape last campaign.

But they proved the doubters wrong with a strong start to the 2020/21 season.

Villa weren't able to keep up the pace but they've secured 11th in the Premier League, a finish they would have taken at the tart of the season.

Smith's attention now turns to strengthening in the summer transfer market with the view of re-establishing the club as a top half side once again.

According to the Sun, they are eyeing a move for one of Scotland's most promising players.

What is the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

It has been reported that Villa are lining up a bid for Celtic youngster, David Turnbull.

Villa are said to have watched him several times this season.

Scouts have given glowing reports about the 21-year-old and Smith is now poised to make a move.

How has he performed this season?

Celtic may have failed in their bid to win 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row but Turnbull has been a shining light.

He made 35 appearances for The Bhoys in the 2020/21 season, scoring nine times.

He was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year and was also included in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

How much will he cost?

Villa are preparing a bid of £7m, although it is unknown whether Celtic will accept that offer.

The Lions have been successful when buying from Scotland before. They signed John McGinn from Motherwell back in £2.8m back in 2018 and he's now one of Villa's best players.

Smith and Villa feel a move for Turnbull would offer similar value for money.

Will Villa sign Turnbull?

Celtic only signed Turnbull from Motherwell for £2.7m last year.

After such a good season, Celtic are reluctant to let the youngster leave the club and will fight to keep hold of him.

