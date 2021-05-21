West Ham transfer rumours: Irons leading race to sign 28-goal striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are one of the frontrunners in the race to sign Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong this summer, according to The Sun.

What's the latest news on Adam Armstrong?

The 24-year-old is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs at the moment, with Everton and Brighton reportedly keeping tabs on him.

However, it is West Ham and Fulham who are currently in pole position to land Armstrong, who is valued at £25m by Blackburn.

What are Armstrong's stats this season?

Armstrong has enjoyed the best season of his career to date in terms of the number of goals that he has scored. Across the course of the campaign, he has racked up 28 goals in the Championship. To put that into context, West Ham's joint-top scorers, Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek, have only scored 20 goals between them in the Premier League.

He is more than just a finisher as well. As per WhoScored, he has delivered 41 key passes this term - only two players for David Moyes' men have managed more.

Has Armstrong finished the season strongly?

You bet he has.

With Blackburn languishing in the bottom half and having little to play for, it would have been easy for Armstrong to allow his form to drop off as the season drew to a close. Instead, he finished the year with a bang.

The former Newcastle striker scored seven goals in his final three matches, which included netting hat-tricks against Huddersfield and Birmingham.

Could Armstrong be the next Jarrod Bowen?

Quite possibly.

West Ham picked Bowen up from Championship strugglers Hull in January 2020, and it has proved to be a shrewd piece of business. The winger has featured in all 37 of the Irons' Premier League games this year, and has eight goals and five assists to his name.

Bowen is a prime example of how even teams in the lower reaches of the Championship have some gems within their ranks. Armstrong could be another one who has shone in the second tier and is now ready to make his mark in the top-flight.

Like Bowen, Armstrong has shown this year that he has a well-rounded game, as he can create chances as well as getting on the end of them to put the ball in the back of the net.

Moyes has used the transfer market exceptionally well over the last 18 months, and luring Armstrong over to the London Stadium would be another impressive signing for the Scotsman.

