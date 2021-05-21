Harry Kane's next club: How much Tottenham could sell Man United target for this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United aren't willing to spend £120m on Harry Kane this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Based on reports from Sky Sports, Kane has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham in the upcoming transfer window, with United one of the interested parties.

According to The Athletic, Kane expects Daniel Levy to allow him to be sold for a price that could help replenish the Spurs squad and the 27-year-old is "hopeful of a quick resolution".

How much will Kane cost?

Based on The Athletic's reports, the England striker could be allowed to leave Tottenham for £120m - which would indeed allow Spurs to conduct a rebuild upon his departure.

However, United are unwilling to spend that kind of money on a single player. Such a stance certainly makes sense considering the global crisis and its impact on football revenues over the last year or so.

What has Solskjaer said about United signing a striker?

In a press conference after United's 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to stress that the Red Devils could still sign another striker despite Edinson Cavani's new contract.

When asked if he could rule out signing a striker this summer, as per the Daily Mail, Solskjaer said, "No, of course I can't.

"Yeah Edi (Cavani) signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club? And I can't say we're not signing a striker, of course not because we're building towards a better squad."

He said, "We're top three two years on the bounce but we're still nowhere near where we want to be."

Solskjaer added that he hopes that the squad will be stronger come the start of next season to challenge at the very top.

Are there any strikers United could sign for less?

Kane would be an expensive acquisition for United and it seems the Red Devils are unlikely to meet Spurs' current valuation.

But the Old Trafford outfit have been linked with a move for two other English Premier League strikers who would be cheaper alternatives.

According to the Telegraph, United are looking at Danny Ings who has impressed when fit for Southampton this season. In the Premier League he has scored 12 goals in just 25 starts.

Another option could be Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Stretty News claimed last month that United have submitted a bid for the 16-league-goal striker, and Everton's asking price is reportedly £80m.

Whether he represents better value than Kane at £120m, however, remains a matter of debate.

