Tottenham transfer news: Joachim Andersen would prefer to stay in England

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Lyon defender Joachim Andersen and his priority is to stay in the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The transfer expert revealed on Twitter that the 24-year-old, who has impressed on loan with Fulham this season, was on Spurs' list as they look to strengthen their central defensive options.

Andersen is believed to be keen to stay in England after joining Scott Parker's side on loan in October although Lyon have been approached by several European clubs as a result of his good form.

Why do Tottenham want to buy a new defender?

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed Spurs were keen to bolster their options in central defence after a number of problems there this season.

Indeed, the future of former club-record signing Davinson Sanchez is in doubt and even former manager Jose Mourinho was believed to be eager to upgrade that particular department, so it does appear to be a long-running issue.

Have Tottenham looked at signing Andersen before?

Speaking on last week's episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones revealed Spurs had actually looked at signing the Danish international over the last three years and hinted they are in pole position to land him ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal.

"To be honest, I think Arsenal face a battle to get him [Andersen]," he said from the 15:55 mark onwards.

"From what I've heard, Tottenham are definitely in pole position to get him.

"They've monitored him for quite a long time.

"At least three years he's been on their radar and they've been considering a move for him. I think, from what I've been told, his performances at Fulham have just convinced them that this is the guy they need to go for."

How long does Andersen have left on his Lyon contract?

Brought to Lyon at club-record expense in the summer of 2019, Andersen still has just over three years to run on his contract in France but, given he was quickly sent out on loan, it seems reasonable to assume he's unlikely to be involved in their first-team plans.

Having impressed in the Premier League what has otherwise been a miserable campaign for Fulham (the defender has won more aerial duels per game than anyone in Spurs' backline, via WhoScored), he would appear to be a smart signing with the club's defensive issues in mind.

