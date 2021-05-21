Tottenham Hotspur quiz: How much do you know about the Harry Kane era? Get involved now!

Since making his debut for Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane has emerged as one of the world's deadliest strikers as he has set the Premier League alight with his displays.

Whilst it did take the forward a relatively long time to adjust to life in the top-tier, he has repaid Spurs for their loyalty in recent years by scoring goals on a consistent basis.

As well as winning the Premier League Golden Boot on two occasions, Kane has managed to reach double-figures in terms of goal contributions in each of the last seven seasons which is a remarkable feat.

However, despite the England international's heroics, he has yet to win a major trophy in North London and is currently considering calling time on his stint at Tottenham.

Speaking to Gary Neville's YouTube show The Overlap about his future, Kane recently revealed that we wants to have an open discussion with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future whilst also admitting that he is keen to match the feats achieved by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming years.

With Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all reportedly interested in a move for the forward, his spell at Tottenham could be about to end this summer.

Taking this into consideration, we have decided to create a quiz which will test out your knowledge of the Kane era at Tottenham.

Who handed Kane his Spurs debut? How many goals has he scored for Tottenham?

Get involved below and then share you scores with fellow Spurs fans!

