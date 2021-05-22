Next weekend, the 2020/21 Premier League season will come to an end.

It's been the strangest campaign of modern times, due to the implications of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

But while fans have been absent from stadiums and VAR has caused controversy, there has still been some breathtaking football on show in the English top-flight this season.

We've also seen a number of players light up the Premier League after joining a new club last summer, Manchester City's Ruben Dias the pick of the bunch.

The Portuguese defender has transformed the club's back-line and is one of the main reasons why they're champions for the third time in fourth years.

Dias marshals the defence in our XI made up of the Premier League best signings for 2020/21 and you can check out the team in full below.

Loan signings haven't been considered for selection, so there's no place for West Ham's Jesse Lingard or Newcastle's midfield goal-machine Joe Willock...

Goalkeeper | Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season? Yeah, we reckon so. The Argentine has kept 15 clean sheets and has also made 136 saves - the fourth-most in 2020/21.

Right-back | Vladimir Coufal (West Ham)

The Czech international cost the Hammers just £5 million last summer, a bargain if there ever was one. Coufal is the definition of a consistent performer, producing a 7/10 display minimum virtually every single week for David Moyes' side.

Centre-back | Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

What more can we say about Dias, eh? The guy has been incredible and it's hard to think of a better centre-back in world football right now than the 24-year-old superstar.

Centre-back | Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

The 20-year-old's exceptional first season at Leicester is one of the main reasons why the club are still fighting to qualify for the Champions League. Fofana is only going to get better as well, something which should seriously concern strikers.

Left-back | Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

He's been in and out of the team since Thomas Tuchel arrived, but Chilwell's debut season with Chelsea has still been a success. In his 26 Premier League appearances, the England international has scored two goals and produced five assists - a very impressive return.

Right-mid | Raphinha (Leeds United)

Six goals, eight assists and countless world-class displays, the signing of Raphinha for just £17 million was an absolute masterstroke by Leeds. The only issue is that Marcelo Bielsa's side will now be receiving calls from Europe's elite about the Brazilian wing wizard's availability.

Centre-mid | Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Dane's performance levels have dipped slightly after Jose Mourinho's departure, but Hojbjerg has still been one of the best midfield enforcers in the Premier League. He's made 96 tackles in 2020/21, the third-highest total by a single player in the division.

Centre-mid | Tomas Soucek (West Ham)

The Hammers made the Czech midfielder's move from Slavia Prague permanent last summer and it's proven to be an inspired piece of business. Soucek has scored 10 times in his 37 league games, with all of his goals coming from open play.

Left-mid | Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed £40 million on Jota, but every doubter has been silenced. The Portuguese has netted nine goals in 18 Premier League appearances and has also broken up the Reds' famous from three when fully fit.

Striker | Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Cavani really has exploded into the life in the latter half of 2020/21. The Uruguayan has scored 10 goals in 26 league outings and he'll deservedly be leading the line for United next season after recently signing a new deal.

Striker | Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Watkins' first season in the Premier League has certainly been a resounding success. The former Brentford man has netted 14 goals for the Villans in league action and his performances were rightly rewarded with an England call-up.

So that's our XI, not bad eh?

Chelsea trio Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner were all close to being named in our side, but we felt Martinez, Fofana and Cavani were slightly more worthy of a place.

That's only our opinion, though...

