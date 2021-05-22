Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Reds outcast Nicholas Ioannou's future becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing an inconsistent 2020/21 campaign in the Championship which culminated in the club ending the year in 17th place, Nottingham Forest could now be in for a busy summer of transfer activity.

With manager Chris Hughton looking to replicate the promotions that he achieved in this division during his spells with Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground in the not-too-distant future, it will be intriguing to see what approach he decides to take in terms of recruitment.

Whereas splashing the cash on players may not necessarily lead to success next season, Forest cannot rely solely on the free-agency market if they are to push on in the Championship.

Although Hughton will be prioritising incomings between now and August, he may also have to wave goodbye to one of the Reds' forgotten men.

According to Cyprian news outlet 24Sports, Nicholas Ioannou is set to leave Forest on a permanent deal with Anorthosis being touted as a possible destination.

After joining the Reds last year from APOEL Nicosia last year, the defender struggled to make any inroads on the club's starting eleven as he was limited to just five league appearances before being loaned out to Aris in the January transfer window.

Since this particular switch, Ioannou has featured on 10 occasions for the club in all competitions.

However, a drop-off in performance levels by the 25-year-old has resulted in him being forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks as he was left out of Aris' match-day squads for their clashes with Panathinaikos and AEK Athens.

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With his loan deal set to expire next month, it will be intriguing to see who Ioannou decides to join this summer as it seems as if his short stint at the City Ground is about to come to an end.

Before making the switch to Aris, the Cyprus international ultimately failed to set the second-tier alight as he averaged an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.54.

Considering that Forest are currently able to call upon the services of Gaetan Bong at left-back, Ioannou may struggle for game-time during the upcoming campaign if he decides to stay.

Therefore, a permanent exit may end up benefitting both parties as Ioannou could move to a club who will be able to guarantee him first-team football whilst Forest could use the money generated from his sale to re-invest in their squad during the transfer window.

Read More – Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News