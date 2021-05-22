Bruno Fernandes' first full season at Manchester United has certainly been one to remember.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has been one of the stars of European football in 2020/21, scoring goals at a rate that a prime Frank Lampard would be mighty proud of.

In Premier League action, Fernandes has netted 18 goals, a total bettered by only Harry Kane (22) and Mohamed Salah (22).

It really has been a special season by United's main man and he unsurprisingly leads the way among midfielders in the 2020/21 European Golden Boot standings.

However, the Portuguese magician is not top of the pile by much...

Using Transfermarkt, we've provided the top 25 midfielders in the race for this season's European Golden Boot.

Only players described by the website as a midfielder were considered for selection, meaning we have omitted all those labelled as wingers.

25. Jesse Lingard (West Ham United) - 18 points

Goals: 9

Coefficient: 2

24. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) - 18 points

Goals: 12

Coefficient: 1.5

23. Florin Tanase (FCSB) - 19 points

Goals: 19

Coefficient: 1

22. Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor) - 19.5 points

Goals: 13

Coefficient: 1.5

21. Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto) - 19.5 points

Goals: 13

Coefficient: 1.5

20. Anders Christiansen (Malmo) - 19.5 points

Goals: 13

Coefficient: 1.5

19. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) - 20 points

Goals: 10

Coefficient: 2

18. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) - 20 points

Goals: 10

Coefficient: 2

17. Jordan Veretout (AS Roma) - 20 points

Goals: 10

Coefficient: 2

16. Renaud Ripart (Nimes Olympique) - 22 points

Goals: 11

Coefficient: 2

15. Franck Kessie (AC Milan) - 22 points

Goals: 11

Coefficient: 2

14. Gael Kakuta (Lens) - 22 points

Goals: 11

Coefficient: 2

13. Carlos Soler (Valencia) - 22 points

Goals: 11

Coefficient: 2

12. Silas Wamangituka (Stuttgart) - 22 points

Goals: 11

Coefficient: 2

11. Alexandru Maxim (Gaziantep F.K.) - 22.5 points

Goals: 15

Coefficient: 1.5

10. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar) - 22.5 points

Goals: 15

Coefficient: 1.5

9. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) - 24 points

Goals: 12

Coefficient: 2

8. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma) - 24 points

Goals: 12

Coefficient: 2

7. Lazar Tufegdzic (Spartak Subotica) - 24 points

Goals: 16

Coefficient: 1.5

6. Raphael Holzhauser (K Beerschot VA) - 24 points

Goals: 16

Coefficient: 1.5

5. Rai Vloet (Heracles Almelo) - 24 points

Goals: 16

Coefficient: 1.5

4. Mirko Ivanic (Red Star Belgrade) - 24 points

Goals: 16

Coefficient: 1.5

3. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 26 points

Goals: 13

Coefficient: 2

2. Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon) - 34.5 points

Goals: 23

Coefficient: 1.5

1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 36 points

Goals: 18

Coefficient: 2

Thanks to the Premier League's coefficient, Fernandes just has the edge over Goncalves, the man who has replaced him at Sporting Lisbon.

Goncalves is currently the only midfielder in Europe to have scored 20 or more league goals, an achievement made all the more impressive by the fact that he netted his 23 goals in just 32 games.

Portugal's goalscoring midfield options for Euro 2020 are pretty darn good, especially when you factor in that Porto's Oliveira - who's 21st on the list - is also part of the country's 26-man squad for the tournament.

