Fernandes, Gundogan, Lingard: Who's the top midfielder in the European Golden Boot race?
Bruno Fernandes' first full season at Manchester United has certainly been one to remember.
The former Sporting Lisbon man has been one of the stars of European football in 2020/21, scoring goals at a rate that a prime Frank Lampard would be mighty proud of.
In Premier League action, Fernandes has netted 18 goals, a total bettered by only Harry Kane (22) and Mohamed Salah (22).
It really has been a special season by United's main man and he unsurprisingly leads the way among midfielders in the 2020/21 European Golden Boot standings.
However, the Portuguese magician is not top of the pile by much...
Using Transfermarkt, we've provided the top 25 midfielders in the race for this season's European Golden Boot.
Only players described by the website as a midfielder were considered for selection, meaning we have omitted all those labelled as wingers.
25. Jesse Lingard (West Ham United) - 18 points
Goals: 9
Coefficient: 2
24. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) - 18 points
Goals: 12
Coefficient: 1.5
23. Florin Tanase (FCSB) - 19 points
Goals: 19
Coefficient: 1
22. Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor) - 19.5 points
Goals: 13
Coefficient: 1.5
21. Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto) - 19.5 points
Goals: 13
Coefficient: 1.5
20. Anders Christiansen (Malmo) - 19.5 points
Goals: 13
Coefficient: 1.5
19. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) - 20 points
Goals: 10
Coefficient: 2
18. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) - 20 points
Goals: 10
Coefficient: 2
17. Jordan Veretout (AS Roma) - 20 points
Goals: 10
Coefficient: 2
16. Renaud Ripart (Nimes Olympique) - 22 points
Goals: 11
Coefficient: 2
15. Franck Kessie (AC Milan) - 22 points
Goals: 11
Coefficient: 2
14. Gael Kakuta (Lens) - 22 points
Goals: 11
Coefficient: 2
13. Carlos Soler (Valencia) - 22 points
Goals: 11
Coefficient: 2
12. Silas Wamangituka (Stuttgart) - 22 points
Goals: 11
Coefficient: 2
11. Alexandru Maxim (Gaziantep F.K.) - 22.5 points
Goals: 15
Coefficient: 1.5
10. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar) - 22.5 points
Goals: 15
Coefficient: 1.5
9. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) - 24 points
Goals: 12
Coefficient: 2
8. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma) - 24 points
Goals: 12
Coefficient: 2
7. Lazar Tufegdzic (Spartak Subotica) - 24 points
Goals: 16
Coefficient: 1.5
6. Raphael Holzhauser (K Beerschot VA) - 24 points
Goals: 16
Coefficient: 1.5
5. Rai Vloet (Heracles Almelo) - 24 points
Goals: 16
Coefficient: 1.5
4. Mirko Ivanic (Red Star Belgrade) - 24 points
Goals: 16
Coefficient: 1.5
3. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 26 points
Goals: 13
Coefficient: 2
2. Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon) - 34.5 points
Goals: 23
Coefficient: 1.5
1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 36 points
Goals: 18
Coefficient: 2
Thanks to the Premier League's coefficient, Fernandes just has the edge over Goncalves, the man who has replaced him at Sporting Lisbon.
Goncalves is currently the only midfielder in Europe to have scored 20 or more league goals, an achievement made all the more impressive by the fact that he netted his 23 goals in just 32 games.
Portugal's goalscoring midfield options for Euro 2020 are pretty darn good, especially when you factor in that Porto's Oliveira - who's 21st on the list - is also part of the country's 26-man squad for the tournament.
