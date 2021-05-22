Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane prepared to hand in a transfer request

Harry Kane could be willing to go as far as to hand in a transfer request at Tottenham Hotspur, according to EuroSport.

What's the latest Tottenham news?

All week, Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the club after Sky Sports revealed he'd asked to leave his boyhood charges.

Indeed, he recently gave an interview to the publication in which he told Gary Neville he believed it was time to have a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about his future, only adding more fuel to the fire.

EuroSport claim that, while a formal transfer request hasn't gone in yet, sources close to the England captain believe he would be willing to go down that route should the situation drag on all summer.

What exactly is a transfer request?

The 'transfer request' is certainly a familiar thing to see when consuming football media but the ins and outs of them aren't always clear.

Back in 2015, a BBC Sport article quoted a football agent as saying 'players like to hide behind their agents, so they can get the blame if anything goes wrong' rather than formally asking to leave and risking the wrath of the supporters.

In some cases, the piece suggests some payments in the player's contract could be void as a result of a request to leave, so handing one in does look like a fairly drastic thing to do.

How have Tottenham stars pushed for an exit before?

Back in 2013, the Gareth Bale saga had dragged on for months before the Welshman eventually swapped Spurs for Real Madrid in the dying embers of that summer's window.

Still, in the build-up to his world-record switch, Bale did not show up for training for a number of days and is thought to have told Spurs he wanted to leave. Two years earlier, Luka Modric handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to Chelsea through, though he would ultimately join Madrid in 2012.

What has Harry Kane said about his future?

During the aforementioned interview with Sky, Kane hinted he'd rather stay in England at this stage of his career.

"Of course there's always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don't think that really interests me in the near future," he said.

The likes of Manchester City, United and Chelsea have all been linked and, though it's hard to imagine Kane effectively downing tools like Bale, it seems he's eager to get his big move.

