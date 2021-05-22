WWE ended it's week of TV with an action-packed episode of SmackDown. The Blue Brand saw the Intercontinental Championship defended in a fatal-4-way match, the return of a Superstar and another challenge was laid down to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Apollo Crews retained the IC Title in the main event, but only thanks to the return of Aleister Black. The Dutchman seems to have set his target on former champion, Big E.

Cesaro was eager to avenge his loss to Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash by challenging "The Head of The Table" to another championship match. Seth Rollins had other plans and attacked the Swiss Superman.

Check out the full results from SmackDown below:

Friday Night SmackDown's Parade of Champions turned chaotic

In honor of the announcement that WWE is returning to live events, WWE Official Sonya Deville presented the Friday Night SmackDown Parade of Champions, which included WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Paul Heyman then emerged in the place of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and informed the WWE Universe that The Tribal Chief wouldn't appear alongside "titleholders" because he was instead the "preeminent champion of all sports-entertainment."

After Reigns' Special Council took his leave, Bayley interrupted the festivities to hurl some insults at several of the titleholders, especially The EST of WWE. This ignited chaos that allowed The Role Model, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to use the numbers game to leave Belair, Natalya & Tamina down and out.

Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler & Bayley def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina

In an impromptu Six-Woman Tag Team Match, Bayley grabbed Bianca Belair out of the ring and hit her with the Bayley-to-Belly onto the ringside floor. This distraction allowed Shayna Baszler to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch and make Natalya tap out.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. King Corbin

As he prepared to dish out retribution on Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-on encounter for stealing his crown last week, King Corbin was suddenly interrupted by new Superstar Rick Boogs, who preceded to play the theme song for The King of Strong Style’s entrance.

Just when it looked as if Corbin might emerge victorious over Nakamura, Boogs distracted the ruthless monarch by again playing The Artist’s theme on the announce table and paving the way for The King of Strong Style to pick up the win with the small package.

Cesaro challenged Roman Reigns to a Universal Title Rematch

Although Universal Champion Roman Reigns mocked Cesaro after emerging victorious over his challenger at WrestleMania Backlash, the injured Swiss Superman soon emerged to challenge The Head of the Table to a rematch.

Before The Swiss Superman could get an answer, however, Seth Rollins emerged from nowhere and launched another vicious, unrelenting sneak attack on Cesaro.

Dominik Mysterio def. Robert Roode

Five days after Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio made history by winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles as father and son at WrestleMania Backlash, Dominik overcame Robert Roode with the 619/Splash off the top rope combination.

Apollo Crews def. Kevin Owens, Big E and Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

After weeks of protecting his title from a multitude of competitors, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews took on Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a Fatal 4-Way Championship Match in a showdown filled with jaw-dropping moments from all four Superstars.

Although the imposing Commander Azeez was neutralized by Big E in final moments of the free-for-all, Aleister Black suddenly appeared from the darkness. With Crews holding Big E's leg, Black delivered the earth-shattering Black Mass to The Powerhouse of Positivity, allowing Crews to pin Big E and retain his Intercontinental Title.

With two attacks on two different fan favourites, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville will surely sort this out? If not, don't be surprised to see Big E and Cesaro take actions into their own hands and fight back against Black and Rollins.

Find out the fallout from the Blue Brand next week on BT Sport for UK viewers.

