PSG, Bayern and Barcelona all in contact with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has entered talks with PSG, while keeping "in touch" with other European giants.

What's the latest transfer news involving Gini Wijnaldum?

The Dutchman is yet to renew his contract with Liverpool which expires next month, and according to Konur, the 30-year-old has commenced talks with some of Europe's elite clubs.

As tweeted by Konur, PSG have started talks with Wijnaldum, meanwhile he's also in touch with Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Konur said: "PSG have started talks with Georginio Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum is particularly in touch with Bayern Munich and Barcelona."

Imagine him and Salah: Liverpool fan on The Football Terrace calls for FSG to sign PL superstar...

How many appearances has Wijnaldum made for Liverpool?

Based on figures from Transfermarkt, Wijnaldum has made 44 starts for Liverpool this season and has featured in every Premier League game since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

He has been a mainstay in the Liverpool team since he joined in the summer of 2016 and on his way to Premier League and Champions League success, he has racked up 236 appearances for the Reds - scoring 22 goals and making 16 assists.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

His most notable performance in a red shirt was his Champions League semi-final heroics against Barcelona, as his brace helped guide Liverpool to the final where they would go on and claim their sixth European Cup.

What has Klopp said about Wijnaldum's future?

In December 2020, Jurgen Klopp was interviewed by Amazon Prime as per the Liverpool Echo and was clear that he would like Wijnaldum to remain at the club, emphasising his good relationship with the player.

When asked if Wijnaldum will sign a new deal, Klopp said: "I hope so, to be honest. You can see that he plays all the time. We have a pretty good relationship. I hope so."

Will Wijnaldum be a big miss for Liverpool?

Whilst Liverpool have immediate replacements including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson in terms of quality, no-one in the Liverpool midfield can replicate the Dutchman's consistent availability for Klopp.

According to Transfermarkt, Wijnaldum has missed just 11 Liverpool games due to injury since 2016 and through his availability he has become a dependent member of Klopp's starting side. It's almost hard to imagine a Klopp Liverpool side without him in it.

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

Meanwhile, this season alone Keita has missed 23 games, which suggests that Liverpool should recruit a less injury prone midfielder this summer.

Wijnaldum's presence will need to be replaced and in recent weeks the Reds have been linked with Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. According to FC Inter News, Liverpool have contacted the Argentine's agent in regards to a transfer.

News Now - Sport News