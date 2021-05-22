Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United would have beaten Barcelona in the 2011 Champions League final had he told Park Ji-sung to man-mark Lionel Messi in the second half.

Speaking to LADBible, Ferguson believes a tactical mistake cost the Red Devils the chance of winning a fourth European Cup at Wembley.

"That's where I lost the final against Barcelona at Wembley," Ferguson said after naming Park as one of the three most underrated players he managed, along with Brian McClair and Ronny Johnsen.

"I should have changed at half-time and put Ji-sung Park on Messi. That was a mistake, I realised that after 10 minutes. I was going to do it at half-time, then I said, 'Well, we just equalised before half-time, they may see the game differently, we may grow into the game better.'

"We were actually quite good in the last 10 minutes of that [half]. We came into it and we could have been in front.

"But if I'd played Ji-sung Park against Messi, I think we'd have beat them. I really do."

Ferguson added: “It was a fantastic goal Messi scored and he made another one. He was a great player but if there was a player who was going to do it, it was Ji-sung Park.”

Park Ji-sung was a man-marking expert

Park produced some unbelievable man-marking performances for Ferguson in Europe.

He famously kept AC Milan midfielder Andrea Pirlo quiet over two legs of the 2009-10 Champions League in the Round of 16 after Ferguson told him before the game: “Your job today is not about touching the ball, it’s not about making passes, your job is Pirlo. That’s all: Pirlo.”

Pirlo later criticised Ferguson for the tactic, writing in his 2014 autobiography ‘I Think Therefore I Play’: "Even Ferguson, the purple-nosed manager who turned Manchester United into a fearsome battleship, couldn’t resist the temptation. He’s essentially a man without blemish, but he ruined that purity just for a moment when it came to me. A fleeting shabbiness came over the legend that night.

“On one of the many occasions when our paths crossed during my time at Milan, he unleashed Park Ji-sung to shadow me. The midfielder must have been the first nuclear-powered South Korean in history, in the sense that he rushed about the pitch at the speed of an electron.”

Would man-marking Messi have made a difference?

But Fergie regrets not instructing Park to do the same job on Barcelona’s star player during the 2011 Champions League final, which Pep Guardiola’s side won 3-1 thanks to goals from Pedro, Messi and David Villa.

However, footage has been posted to social media in the aftermath of Ferguson’s comments which suggests that a man-marking job from Park on Messi wouldn’t have been enough to stop the Argentine forward.

While Park managed to dispossess and frustrate Messi on a couple of occasions, the South Korean arguably wasn’t close enough to the Barça icon when he scored his crucial 54th-minute goal.

Watch the video here…

United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar probably shouldn’t have been beaten by that strike, but it was Park who Messi temporarily evaded to get the shot away.

The fact is Messi was in scintillating form that night and deservedly picked up the Man of the Match award after the final whistle.

This is one of the standout performances of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s remarkable career and it’s likely that Barcelona still would have won the final, regardless of whether Park glued himself to Messi or not.

News Now - Sport News