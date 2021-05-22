Cristiano Ronaldo: Big transfer update on Juventus star's potential Man United return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are monitoring the situation around Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Based on reports from The Athletic, agents connected to the Turin club have confirmed that Juventus face a genuine threat of Ronaldo leaving Italy this summer and Man United are monitoring his situation.

The report also states that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in touch with Ronaldo and "would not hesitate to sanction the re-signing of the 36-year-old" if the price is right.

The Juventus striker reportedly provided a character reference to United in regards to the signing of compatriot Bruno Fernandes, while Solskjaer and Ronaldo are also former team-mates.

Could Ronaldo leave Juventus this summer?

Juventus are on the brink of having no Champions League football for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign, despite another scintillating season for the Portuguese attacker.

Even at the latter stages of his career Ronaldo is still dominating the goalscoring charts. According to WhoScored, he has scored 29 Serie A goals this season and is the best performing player in the division with a rating of 7.61.

David De Gea is United's highest earner on £375,000 per week - Ronaldo's £1m per week contract at Juventus would blow that out of the water.

Despite such high wages, the Portugal star's current deal expires next summer and if Juventus want to get any money for him, then this summer is the time to do it.

United could also see this as an opportunity to sign the 36-year-old for a low fee, considering the length of his deal in Italy.

Is Ronaldo a United legend?

Ronaldo's status as one of the world's all-time football greats is obvious - after all, he's a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. but is he a United legend?

Despite years of silverware and success at Old Trafford he seems to fit into the category of a Real Madrid legend instead. At United he scored 118 goals in 292 games, whereas at Los Blancos he recorded a staggering 450 goals in 438 games.

Legends at United are in no short supply, as the likes of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs gave their careers to the club. However, Ronaldo went abroad to Spain to cement his legacy as one of the best rather than remaining at Old Trafford.

Should Man United bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford?

The romance involved is undeniable should Ronaldo return to the club that gave him the platform to showcase himself as one of the best to ever play the game.

However, United would need to decide whether they want a flashy, short-term deal involving the Portugal international, or whether they should invest their money into a longer-term solution, for example Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

The squad is also particularly thin in other areas such as right-back and centre-back, so perhaps the club should look to reinvest in defence instead.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently United's only senior right-back option, with Brandon Williams representing the closest thing to a backup. Meanwhile, United's poor run of results in the absence of Harry Maguire proves that they need some upgrades at centre-half.

