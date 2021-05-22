A long-awaited tag team match has been announced for next week's episode of SmackDown. In what will be their first bout as a pair in over 14 months, The Usos will team up to face three-time Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

There has been major family turmoil since Jimmy Uso came back to the Blue Brand. Will the brother see eye-to-eye in what is expected to be one hell of a tag team match?

Jimmy has only recently returned to SmackDown after recovering from a lengthy knee injury, but the six-time Tag Team Champion will be determined to show he's not missed a step in the ring.

In his absence, his brother Jey, has had an excellent singles run. He had a standout bout with cousin and current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell last year. Jey has since 'fallen in line' and acknowledged "The Tribal Chief" as the top man in WWE.

However, this isn't the case for Jimmy. The six-time Tag Team Champion isn't fully convinced that Roman is "The Head of The Table", questioning his ability to be the top guy.

It will be interesting to see if the brother's difference in opinion will be put to one side in order to show the WWE Universe and all wrestling fans, why they should be considered one of the best tag teams of the modern generation.

It will be no easy match for the pair though. They are going up against another exceptional pairing in Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. The Street Profits are the second-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in the company and shouldn't be overlooked.

Dawkins and Ford might have failed to regain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from former champions The Dirty Dawgs on the April 16 episode of the Blue Brand, but they'll be looking to show The Usos why they should be the pair to challenge The Mysterios for the gold next.

Find out how this one goes down on next week's episode of the Blue Brand. UK viewers will be able to watch it on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News