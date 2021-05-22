Tottenham transfer news: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be sold for close to £30m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to sell midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Despite the fact Hojbjerg has enjoyed a successful first season in North London, the report claims chairman Daniel Levy would have no problems in selling the Danish international as long as the club were to make a quick-fire profit.

Will Roberto Martinez become Tottenham's next boss? Hear what fans are saying on The Football Terrace...

Former manager Jose Mourinho - the man who brought him to Spurs - has been linked with a move for the 25-year-old as he prepares to take over AS Roma.

How much did Tottenham pay for Hojbjerg?

In August 2020, Goal reported that Spurs had paid £15m to bring the former Bayern Munich man to the club.

Indeed, they are thought to value him at around £30m, with people behind the scenes at the club said to know Hojbjerg is one of few players on their books who could realistically command a fee of around £25m+.

The report claims Spurs have to sell before they can buy and, given they are reluctant to sell Harry Kane, perhaps Hojbjerg could be a big-name exit.

Who else could Tottenham sell this summer?

Davinson Sanchez is another name to have been linked with a move away this summer and, according to a recent report from football.london, Spurs are keen to sell as many fringe players as possible in an effort to raise funds.

How well has Hojbjerg played this season?

A crucial figure in his first campaign at Tottenham, the Denmark star averages 2.6 tackles per game (via WhoScored), the second-most in the entire team, as well as the most interceptions of anyone to have played in over ten games.

While not necessarily noted for his attacking prowess, he has still contributed four Premier League assists, with only Kane and Heung-min Son contributing more on that front.

1 of 10 When did Harry Kane make his debut for Tottenham? 2010 2011 2012 2013

What did Jose Mourinho say about Hojberg?

Clearly a huge fan of the player having brought him to Spurs, Mourinho waxed lyrical about Hojbjerg.

Speaking back in December, the Portuguese revealed he believed the midfielder would go into management one day.

"Pierre is, first of all, very intelligent. He reads the game very well. He's going to be a coach one day, for sure," he said (via The Daily Mail).

"He's a pain, asking questions about why we do this and why we do that.

"On the pitch, he reads the situation very, very well and the people that surround him are really compact, they read the game.

"Physically he's very, very strong and technically he's much better than people think. Because sometimes people think the guy that is good technically is the guy that does the backheel.

"The guy that is good technically is the guy that does something wonderful. But these are not my words. These are words from coaches of 30, 40 years ago. Simplicity is genius.

"And the guy is so simple in everything he does with the ball. And I think he's a phenomenal player. Congratulations, Mr (Daniel) Levy."

News Now - Sport News