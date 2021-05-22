Everton transfer rumours: Brands could move for another Barcelona ace this summer

Everton are keen on signing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto in the upcoming transfer window, as reported by Sport via Sport Witness.

What's the latest news on Neto?

The 31-year-old has spent the last two years at the Nou Camp, but is expected to depart the club this summer.

He has caught the eye of Arsenal, who are interested in acquiring his services, and now Everton have joined the race to secure his signature. It is understood that Barcelona want €16m (£13.8m) for the shot-stopper.

What are Neto's stats this season?

The Brazilian, who has one cap for his country, has largely played second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen this season, as he has been limited to just six La Liga appearances. His last league outing came back in October.

He did feature twice in the Copa del Rey, though, with Barcelona then going on to swat aside Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the final last month.

Across all competitions, Neto has played in 11 matches, conceding eight goals and keeping five clean sheets.

Have Everton done business with Barcelona before?

They certainly have.

Back in 2018, Everton swooped in to sign three Barcelona players - Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes. The first two were permanent deals, while Gomes joined on an initial loan, before he committed his long-term future to the Toffees the following year.

It now seems that Everton want to enter into negotiations with the Spanish giants once more as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options this summer.

1 of 15 Which club did Everton sign James Rodriguez from? Bayern Munich Barcelona Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Can Brands work his magic once more to land Neto?

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands is clearly familiar with Barcelona's hierarchy, and he could use that to his advantage to sign Neto in the next transfer window.

The Dutchman was able to get a trio of deals over the line involving Barcelona players when he first arrived at Goodison Park three years ago, and it appears that he is on good terms with the Catalan club.

Digne, Mina and Gomes have all been relatively successful signings as well, with Digne registering seven assists this season - more than any other Everton player - while Mina (24 appearances) and Gomes (28 appearances) have both featured regularly under Carlo Ancelotti in 2020/21.

Brands has established a pretty consistent formula at Everton - bring in peripheral figures from big clubs and add them to Everton's squad. Alex Iwobi, James Rodriguez, Fabian Delph and Robin Olsen all fall into that bracket as well.

Neto could prove to be a similar case if Brands can work his magic and convince Barcelona to sell another one of their players to the Merseyside club in the coming months.

News Now - Sport News