The delayed Euro 2020 competition is looming on the horizon and England fans are beginning to feel excited about the prospect of ending their 55-year wait for a trophy on home soil.

Though it is typical for Three Lions supporters to feel overly optimistic about their nation's chances of claiming silverware at a major tournament, it's impossible to escape the feeling that Gareth Southgate has a golden generation on his hands.

Southgate is simply spoilt for choice, particularly in the centre-forward, playmaking and right-back positions, ahead of his eagerly anticipated 26-man squad announcement on Tuesday next week.

A multitude of highly talented individuals look set to miss out on the squad altogether, with the likes of James Maddison and, in arguably one of the most high-profile omissions in the history of English football, Trent Alexander-Arnold unlikely to make the cut.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most talented full-backs in world football and has been capped 12 times by the national team.

However, the 22-year-old is set to miss out on selection following a poor season at Liverpool in which his defensive weaknesses have been laid bare, with Southgate prioritising experience and solidity in the shape of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James, per The Athletic.

It's an incredibly divisive topic in English football right now that underlines the strength in depth of FIFA's fourth-highest ranked team.

Whether it's the classic eye test or statistical data you're using to substantiate your arguments, everyone has their own process of elimination to determine their ideal squad and starting XI.

But there's a different method to choosing England's best starting XI which works in Alexander-Arnold's favour: selection based on points accumulated on Fantasy Premier League during the 2020/21 season.

With points generally weighted towards players that provide goals and assists, the back four is made up of some of the most potent defenders in the league.

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk earns selection having notched five times in the league this season, a record only matched by Chelsea's Kurt Zouma, while Aaron Cresswell's eight assists earns him selection over Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw.

Dunk is partnered by Everton's Michael Keane, who has accumulated just one more point than Tyrone Mings (126) in FPL this season.

Alexander-Arnold hasn't enjoyed his most fruitful campaign but still slots in at right-back with a return of nine goal contributions in all.

The defence is protected by Nick Pope, whose 11 clean sheets give him the edge over Jordan Pickford.

Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison both make the cut and make Leeds United the only side with more than one representative.

Finally, Mason Mount edges ahead of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish to pair up with James Ward-Prowse in midfield, while Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford add scintillating firepower to complete the side.

Here's the line-up in full:

GK: Nick Pope

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CB: Michael Keane

CB: Lewis Dunk

LB: Aaron Cresswell

RW: Marcus Rashford

CM: James Ward-Prowse

CM: Mason Mount

LW: Jack Harrison

CF: Harry Kane

CF: Patrick Bamford

