After several weeks of vignettes, Aleister Black finally made his return to WWE, appearing on SmackDown and attacking Big E. In doing so, the Dutchman helped Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews retain his title in what was a Fatal-4-way for the belt.

Black’s appearance on the Blue Brand was his first since October 16 last year, when he had a standoff with former foe, Kevin Owens.

Since then he’s had a lengthy absence, up until April 23 this year. The Dutchman appeared on our screens with several eerie vignettes, talking about his “father” and childhood.

The one-time NXT Champion interfered in the main event of this week’s SmackDown, hitting Big E with a devastating Black Mass. Before this, another chapter from his book “The Tales of The Dark Father” was read out by him. This was the fourth instalment of the story, titled “Beautiful Pain”.

In the vignette Black said:

“Father’s lessons are painfully etched on my body. This pain serves a purpose.

“See, there is no lying with pain, it is honest, it is truth. And where would we be without this truth? Where would we be without this dysfunctional armor of agony?

“So let’s hear it for the bleak, desolate misery in which we hide our deepest and darkest sins that you embody.

“Father always said ‘there is an art to being a criminal’. And these creatures’ blood is full of cruel thoughts and dreams. You will live proudly and your cesspool of sins and denial, because it’s all you are.

“It has become your identity to be lonesome and blind. You are sick and dying animals. It is time for me to separate the weak from the strong as father taught me. It is time to call the herd.”

It’ll be interesting to see where this story goes. There’s no denying his talent in the ring or on the mic. A rivalry with Big E will elevate both Superstars and lead to hopefully bigger and better things for them both.

