Man United transfer news: West Ham star named as a primary target

According to The Athletic, West Ham’s Declan Rice is Manchester United’s primary target for the defensive midfield role.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

The 22-year-old England international is United’s number one target for the holding midfield position, based on reports from The Athletic.

He recently expressed his desire to play Champions League football and Rice told BBC’s MOTDx as per the Manchester Evening News, “To have that Champions League music playing, that’s where I want to be.

“It’s special, I can’t really describe it to be honest. As a kid it’s your dream to first of all play in the Premier League, but to be competing in the Champions League [as well].”

Forget Jadon Sancho - This is the winger Man Utd fans on The Football Terrace want to sign!

How has Rice performed in the Premier League this season?

According to WhoScored statistics, Rice has been a standout player for West Ham in the Premier League this season and has the fourth-highest performance rating in the squad (6.98).

The England international has been key in breaking up play in the engine room – he has recorded the most interceptions (1.9) of any Hammer and has made 1.8 tackles per game.

Read More - Declan Rice: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Despite his robust presence in the middle of the park, he is also strong with the ball at his feet. The 22-year-old has the highest pass completion (88.3%) of anyone in the West Ham side to have made nine or more starts for the London club.

How much could it cost to sign Rice?

According to the Independent, Rice could be an expensive acquisition for United, as West Ham's owners value him at £100m and David Moyes has said he's worth even more.

"I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more," the Irons boss said in March.

Meanwhile, The Athletic claims that the Red Devils do not want to spend loads of money on a single player this summer which would cast doubt over the proposed interest in both Rice and Harry Kane - who has been tipped to cost £120m.

1 of 10 When did Manchester United first play in the UEFA Cup/Europa League? 1975-76 1973-74 1978-79 1976-77

Do Man United need an upgrade in midfield?

Arguably, yes.

Solskjaer has rarely played with just one sitting defensive midfielder this season and seems afraid to move away from his dual system in the engine room, with Fred and Scott McTominay being the main pairing.

If Rice were to arrive at Old Trafford, Solskjaer should have more confidence to play with just the one holding player due to the West Ham vice captain's impressive defensive statistics.

This would free up extra creative positions and could see United line-up with Rice, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as a central trio – a setup Solskjaer seems reluctant to try currently.

News Now - Sport News