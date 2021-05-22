Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Not many associate golf with a glitzy lifestyle but they might be surprised to find out just how much some at the very top of the sport are worth.

At the moment, talk of the lucrative Golf Super League potentially on the horizon is making headlines worldwide.

This would see huge cash injections into the sport. It turns out, however, many golfers are already seriously well off without any Super League money.

Here are the 25 richest golfers in the world:

25. Francesco Molinari. Net worth: $20 Million

24. Chad Campbell. Net Worth: $20 Million

23. Paul Casey. Net Worth: $21 Million

22. Martin Kaymer. Net Worth: $22 Million

21. Zach Johnson. Net Worth: $25 Million

20. Henrik Stenson. Net Worth: $25 Million

19. Darren Clarke. Net Worth: $30 Million

18. David Toms. Net Worth: $35 Million

17. Justin Rose. Net Worth: $40 Million

16. Adam Scott. Net Worth: $40 Million

15. Pete Dye. Net Worth: $50 Million

14. Davis Love. Net Worth: $50 Million

13. Nick Faldo. Net Worth: $60 Million

12. Ian Poulter. Net Worth: $60 Million

11. Sergio Garcia. Net Worth: $70 Million

10. Vijay Singh. Net Worth: $75 Million

9. Ernie Els. Net Worth: $85 Million

8. Jordan Spieth. Net Worth: $100 Million

7. Fred Couples. Net Worth: $120 Million

6. Rory McIlroy. Net Worth: $130 Million

5. Gary Player. Net Worth: $250 Million

5th richest golfer in the world, South African Player, is the only non-American to have won the career Grand Slam.

With 9 Majors to his name, his own Gary Player Design Firm which designs golf courses worldwide, and 36 books authored or co-authored by him, it is no surprise the 85-year-old has amassed considerable wealth.

More recently, Player posed nude in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue, has donated around $60 Million to charity, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.

4. Greg Norman. Net Worth: $300 Million

Australian Greg Norman is known for his incredibly successful golfing career, during which he accumulated more than 90 professional tournament wins.

Norman finished the year top in the world rankings seven times, but much of his wealth since retiring has come from outside the golfing world.

The Greg Norman Company has branched out into many different fields and is partially responsible for his massive net worth.

3. Jack Nicklaus. Net Worth: $320 Million

Nicklaus is one of the greatest golfers ever. He ranks third in the world for PGA tour wins (with 73) and won 18 Majors during his playing career.

Nicklaus also has a joint-record three career Grand Slams to his name, demonstrating his amazing golfing talent.

Like many at the top of this list, Nicklaus also has other enterprises and his wealth has been boosted by books and his course design company. Nicklaus also runs his own event; The PGA Memorial Tournament.

2. Phil Mickelson. Net Worth: $400 Million

American Mickelson, who, unlike many on the list, is far from retired, has five major titles to his name, has won the ninth highest number of PGA titles ever (44) and, significantly, has amassed over $87 Million in tournament winnings alone; the second largest amount for any golfer.

Despite this, Mickelson’s wealth is largely derived from sponsorship deals. Mickelson has historically partnered with Barclays, Ford, Rolex and KPMG, to name just a few, putting him firmly second on this list.

1. Tiger Woods. Net Worth: $800 Million

Probably the most famous golfer, and one of the most famous athletes of all time, both for his golfing success and other non-golfing-related headlines, Woods easily takes No.1 spot on this list.

On the course, he has a joint-record three Grand Slams, 82 PGA Tour wins (joint 1st), and 15 Major titles. He’s won countless Player of the Year Awards in various formats too. All this has led to Woods earning over $1.5 Billion since 1996 and becoming the figurehead of the game.

Recently, Woods was in a terrible car crash which put his career in jeopardy. After sustaining serious leg injuries, it remains to be seen when exactly he will make a return to the golf course, although judging by his recent posts on Instagram, he is raring to go.

