Brentford and Bournemouth went head-to-head on Saturday afternoon in their Championship semi-final second leg tie.

Bournemouth sealed a 1-0 win over The Bees earlier this week thanks to Arnaut Danjuma’s second-half goal.

The same player broke the deadlock again at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, capitalising on some atrocious defending from the home side.

Brentford put everyone up for a fifth-minute corner and were left completely exposed when Danjuma received the ball inside his own half.

He sprinted towards the Brentford goal and showed excellent composure to finish past David Raya.

Asmir Begovic loses his head

However, Brentford were back on level terms less than 10 minutes later when referee Jarred Gillett awarded a penalty.

Ivan Toney stepped up and converted past Asmir Begovic with an excellent spot-kick.

Toney then grabbed the ball and went to run back to his own half before Begovic lost his head.

The 33-year-old - who previously played for Portsmouth, Stoke City and Chelsea - ran after the Brentford striker while trying to wrestle the ball back.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international grabbed the ball before theatrically falling to the ground after a coming together with Toney.

Both Begovic and Toney were shown yellow cards by the referee.

Chris Mepham shown straight red card

A crazy half of football then got even crazier when Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham was shown a straight red card…

You’ve got to love the play-offs!

