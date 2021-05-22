The Samoan presence in WWE is arguably at its peak currently, with the likes of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Tamina, Nia Jax and the new NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed gracing our screens on a regular basis.

Reigns, who dubs himself “The Head of The Table”, currently holds the top prize on the Blue Brand. He and cousin Jey Uso have been a dominant force since aligning with one another.

Recently Jey’s brother, Jimmy has returned to SmackDown, but isn’t fully convinced that following in his twin’s footsteps and “acknowledging” Reigns is the right thing for him.

Another fellow Samoan who agrees with Jimmy is the new NXT North American Champion, Bronson Reed. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, “The Aus-zilla”, despite fans’ asking him to, said, he would rather face the Universal Champion than join his faction.

“That's something that I actually get quite a lot on social media, whether people want me to 'acknowledge him' or, you know, he is my 'Head of The Table', ‘Tribal Chief’,” he said.

“I don't think I'd align myself with him, I'd rather fight him actually. That would be my goal. If I can get to RAW [or] SmackDown, especially SmackDown - Roman Reigns is definitely a dream match I'd like to have.”

Talking of the main roster. Though he has been part of the Black and Gold Brand since 2019, is the main roster somewhere he aspires to go one day?

The Australian outlined his plans for the future, stating he wants to be a fighting champion, before hopefully winning the NXT Title. He also mentioned how he aspires to be on the WrestleMania card as well.

“I mean, I think that's anyone's ultimate goal that is here in WWE, they want to do the full thing, you know, have that full run, that is a goal of mine,” he said.

“I want to defend this championship (the North American Title) as much as possible, but I'd love to become NXT champion, and then hopefully [go] on to RAW or SmackDown as well.

“I also, you know, [I'm a] huge wrestling fan that a big goal of mine is to be on WrestleMania.”

Reigns v Reed… sign us up!

