Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will have the chance to break a Bundesliga record against FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena this afternoon.

Lewandowski equally Gerd Muller's long-standing record of most goals scored in a single Bundesliga campaign by notching his 40th of the 2020/21 season last weekend.

He received a guard of honour from his teammates and coaching staff to commemorate the achievement, and he'll want to go one better on the final day of the season by topping Muller's record.

This has been a remarkable season even by Lewandowski's astronomical standards.

He's racked up his 40 league goals in just 28 league games for Bayern and also scored five from six in the Champions League.

From a goal scoring perspective, there's arguably no player in world football who can match the Poland international on current form.

But the thing that's so remarkable about Lewandowski is that he's so much more than just a finisher.

His touch is supple, athletically he is an Adonis and his all-round technical ability makes him a complete centre-forward.

The fact he is such a relentless goal scorer does somewhat overshadow the breadth of his attacking qualities.

Now, though, a stunning compilation doing the rounds on Twitter has provided a perfect snippet of what an unbelievable flair player Lewandowski truly is.

The 91-second highlight reel, which features scoop chips, outrageously deft touches, a number of backheeled through balls, a no-look pass and a rabona for good measure, proves that he possesses a level of flair that puts him on a par with some of the best in world football.

Perhaps Lewandowski doesn't possess the same speed as Kylian Mbappe nor the agility of Lionel Messi, but his intuitive genius is quite simply sublime.

It's an aspect of his game that he doesn't get enough credit for, but this video might just change a few perceptions on the former Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Take a look at the video below:

What an absolute joy to watch.

Who said Lewandowski is just a cold-blooded finisher?

