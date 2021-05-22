Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A certain 16-time World Champion could be on his way back to the WWE soon. John Cena, who hasn't been seen on the company's programming since his loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, is expected to make his long-awaited comeback soon.

Cena has been absent from WWE because of several reasons, but mainly due to his Hollywood commitments.

However, this could soon change, with the Wrestling Observer noting a potential comeback for the 16-time World Champion is in the works, and could align with WWE's plans to return to live events in July, specifically during Money in the Bank weekend.

The company recently announced its plans to go back to live events with fans in attendance from July 16. On this day, SmackDown will be aired from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

This episode of the Blue Brand will be followed by the Money in the Bank pay-per-view at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth two days later, before RAW on July 19 airing from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

It was recently announced that Cena will be the executive producer and narrator for a new WWE Evil series for Peacock and the WWE Network. But though he loves his acting career, the 16-time World Champion admitted he would love to return to WWE soon.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Cena mentioned how he misses a live crowd at WWE shows.

“I really, really want to get back to WWE,” he said.

“I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet."

If he were to make a comeback to the company where would be best for him? From these rumours alone, you'd expect him to be turning up on SmackDown. If so, will he go straight for whoever is the Universal Champion at the time, or will he set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship, a title that has eluded his list of accomplishments in WWE.

Whatever the case, it will be great to see how Cena gets involved in the "pandemic era" of the company.

News Now - Sport News