Joshua Kimmich has evolved into the complete midfielder in recent years.

The German international first burst onto the scene at Bayern Munich as a defender, often operating as a centre-back under the leadership of Pep Guardiola.

Kimmich was then used as a right-back for a significant period of time, where he continued to perform to a world-class standard for both club and country.

But he's now Bayern's main man in midfield and despite starting off his career as a defender, Kimmich is absolutely deadly in attacking positions.

The 26-year-old assists his teammates regularly and is capable of scoring absolute stunners, as he proved on Saturday afternoon against Augsburg.

With Bayern 2-0 up and cruising thanks to an own goal and a strike from Serge Gnabry, Kimmich decided to try his luck from distance and we're so, so glad he did.

The all-action midfielder's powerful shot flew into the back of the net in epic fashion and you can watch the goal in all of its beauty below.

Kimmich's stunner

What. A. Goal.

"I have to breathe for a moment, sorry," the commentator aptly says after Kimmich's sensational effort.

Shortly after the goal, Kingsley Coman produced a wonder-strike of his own to put the Bundesliga champions 4-0 up in the Allianz Arena.

