Following their high-profile public feud on Twitter, Kamaru Usman has aimed more shots at Conor McGregor, calling the Irishman a 'loudmouth' who is past his best.

McGregor has been talking up his chances recently of defeating Usman ever since he became UFC welterweight champion.

His victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 where he defended his title was his 14th in a row, a record in the welterweight division.

This dominance has seen The Nigerian Nightmare jump to number two on UFC's pound-for-pound list but that hasn't stopped him being a target of McGregor.

Usman appeared to get under the skin of 'Notorious' when a viral clip showed that Usman has been imitating and perhaps even mocking McGregor's phrases and mannerisms.

This lead to McGregor calling out Usman on Twitter, posting; "Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon."

Usman it seems, however, is unmoved. Despite McGregor's reputation and legacy in UFC in which he became the first man to be a double champion, Usman believes those days are long behind him and he is no longer capable of reaching those heights.

When asked by ESPN about his thoughts on McGregor, Usman replied: "Loudmouth.

“He does more talking now than he does fighting. If he wants to fight me he knows where to find me, we can make that fight happen.

"Right now, he’s more of a loudmouth. He is a guy that can compete but he is not the champion, Conor McGregor, he’s not the double champion. He is not that guy anymore.”

“He is just a guy that is in the UFC… if he wasn’t Conor and hasn’t done the things that he has done he would be just a regular fighter.

“He is just a regular fighter with a lot of money, a lot of hype and a lot of recognition.

“The old Conor, the hungry Conor, that was the fighter that fighters respected. Now, not that we don’t respect him at all – he is a UFC fighter – but he is just a regular fighter.”

