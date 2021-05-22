The idea of a WWE Superstar's "dream match" is something that many fans are intrigued by. Not just for the potential big names, but for the more surprising ones too.

Whether it's Roman Reigns v The Rock, Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar, or John Cena v Drew McIntyre, the idea of a current member of the main roster outlining who they'd like to face is always fun.

In an interview recently with Mid-Day, McIntyre mentioned three individuals he'd like to go one-one-one with in the WWE in the future. Interestingly "The Scottish Warrior" named a rival of his, as well as a Superstar he was once in a stable with in the company.

“With Roman it’s pretty obvious there is unfinished business,” he said.

“We are a couple of Superstars at the top of our game on our respective brands, we had a cheap finish from the last match with all the interference and the low blow. [Then] Jinder. Let’s just say we’ve never had significant singles match the way Sheamus and I were able to recently.

“When you have real history with somebody, even though you’re friends, it’s good to get in there and be competitive with your friends and then hopefully joke about it afterwards and have fun afterwards. No matter who wins. Obviously with Sheamus things got a little bit personal, hopefully, that wouldn’t happen with Jinder.”

The two-time WWE Champion's third choice is one that would make for an excellent contest, naming Daniel Bryan as his other "dream opponent" in WWE.

“I don’t know what’s going on with his future after he lost the match,” he said.

“Maybe he shows up on NXT? Maybe he shows up on RAW? But he and I haven’t got to do much together. Certainly never had anything big, and I think obviously with where we’re at in our careers, it would be something very special.”

With the way the Scotsman has gone from strength to strength since the beginning of last year, a match with either of these three individuals would make for a great showing.

