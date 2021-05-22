Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has sensationally challenged UFC owner Dana White to a boxing match after his wish of a fight with Georges St-Pierre was denied.

After 12 years out of the ring, De La Hoya looked set to make his return under the Triller Fight Club banner with former UFC star GSP in his sights for his comeback fight.

It would've been an intriguing watch with two icons of their sport going head-to-head with multiple world titles between them.

That was before Dana White stepped in. Although White has the authority to block any potential fight given that GSP is still under contract despite being retired, there may be a case of getting one over his old rival.

White and De La Hoya have been at each other's throats ever since their involvement in the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight, with White even referencing the Mexican's history of drug use in the past.

The decision to call off the fight has infuriated De La Hoya who took to Twitter to vent his anger and call out White.

De La Hoya posted: "@danawhite Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight,” De La Hoya tweeted. “How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight.”

It appears the feeling is mutual with St-Pierre also. Although understandably not quite as damning against his former boss, he too shares De La Hoya's frustration and has spoken out about his desire to fight one of his heroes.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, St-Pierre said: "I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight.

"However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game.

“However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard.

“Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

“And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun.”

News Now - Sport News