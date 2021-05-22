Robert Lewandowski has done it.

On May 22nd, 2021, the Bayern Munich goal machine set a new Bundesliga goalscoring record against Augsburg with his 41st strike of the season.

Gerd Muller's previous record of 40 in the 1971/72 campaign was thought to be unbreakable, but Lewandowski has achieved the seemingly impossible 49 years later.

The 32-year-old delivered the goods in dramatic style as well, rippling the back of the net in the 90th-minute of proceedings on Saturday afternoon.

Lewandowski reacted first in the box after the Augsburg goalkeeper spilled the ball and he then rounded the shot-stopper with ease before finishing the chance to put Bayern 5-2 ahead.

It wasn't his greatest ever goal, but it's one he'll never, ever forget.

Well played, Robert.

Lewandowski's latest goalscoring feat is undoubtedly the greatest of his illustrious career, with his haul of 41 Bundesliga goals coming in just 29 appearances.

At this point in time, it's fair to say that the Polish forward is the best player on the planet, a statement that Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge certainly agrees with.

"He got the FIFA award for the best player in the world, so for me the case is clear," Rummenigge told Wirtualna Polska.

"OK, great talents have emerged in world football, such as Kylian Mbappe. Nevertheless, Robert Lewandowski is currently the best footballer in the world.

"In my opinion, he is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."

If Poland and Lewandowski enjoy reasonable success at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, the former Borussia Dortmund man will be the big favourite to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

