Atletico Madrid have been crowned champions of La Liga on a dramatic final day.

Diego Simeone's side went into the final game of the season with a two-point advantage over fierce rivals, Real.

They knew a win over Valladolid would see them crowned La Liga title winners for the 11th time.

However, things did not go to plan in the first half for Atletico.

Atletico had some good chances and had the majority of possession but they failed to find a way past Valladolid stopper, Jordi Masip.

They actually went into the half-time break a goal down courtesy of Oscar Plano's 18th minute goal.

Fortunately for Atletico, Real were also struggling in their match against Villarreal.

Zinedine Zidane's side were also 1-0 down at the break, with Yeremi Pino netting in the 20th minute.

The fortunes of both sides ensured a grandstand final 45 minutes to end the La Liga campaign.

Real thought they had levelled against Villarreal when Karim Benzema found the net, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a marginal offside.

Zidane's side would have been cursing their luck and their fierce rivals took advantage almost instantly.

Shortly after Benzema's goal was ruled out, Atletico would equalise against Valladolid thanks to an incredible goal from Angel Correa.

The Argentine picked up the ball 25 yards out, beat two players with some impressive close control and then toe-poked the ball into the back of the net.

Atletico would take one huge stride to the title when Luis Suarez scored with half-an-hour remaining.

The Uruguayan was sent clear and he would make no mistake when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Suarez, let go by Barcelona at the start of the campaign, notched his 21st La Liga goal of the campaign in the process.

He was understandably buzzing.

Real would produce an incredible late comeback against Villarreal as late goals from Benzema and Luka Modric saw them win 2-1.

But it was all in vain as Atletico held on to be crowned champions of Spain for the 11th time.

