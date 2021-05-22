Football quiz: How much do you know about Man Utd's history in the Europa League?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Clearly, Manchester United being in the Europa League isn't exactly ideal.

One of the biggest clubs in the world, United have a history of winning the top prizes in Europe and, while not to be disrespectful to the competition, seeing a side Sir Alex Ferguson took to the top of the continental game on two different occasions is undoubtedly somewhat jarring.

Still, it's not as if they haven't made a success of it before.

Winners in 2017, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has the chance to add a second Europa League trophy to the club's cabinet later this month when he takes his team to Gdansk to square off against Unai Emery's Villarreal.

So, in the build-up to the game, GIVEMESPORT are looking to quiz Manchester United fans.

How much do you know about your team's history in the competition? Who is the top scorer? How many games have they played?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 When did Manchester United first play in the UEFA Cup/Europa League? 1975-76 1973-74 1978-79 1976-77

