Robert Lewandowski is a history maker.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bayern Munich striker scored his 41st goal of the Bundesliga season against Augsburg, setting a new record in the division.

Gerd Muller's previous record of 40 goals in 1971/72 was a total many thought was impossible to equal or surpass, especially given that teams only play 34 games in a single German top-flight campaign.

But Lewandowski has now moved ahead of Muller and he achieved the extraordinary feat in just 29 games - which is just outrageous really.

The Polish international's record-breaking strike against Augsburg got us thinking about the other great goalscoring records since the turn of the century.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

So what we've done is scoured the archives and provided 10 more incredible records set by goal-getters in recent times.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been restricted to just two apiece in our list, just to make things a bit more interesting.

Only records set by players operating in one of Europe's top five leagues have been considered for selection.

1. Lionel Messi | Most goals in one season (73 goals, 2011/12)

A record that may never be broken. Fifty of Messi's 73 goals for Barcelona in 2011/12 came in La Liga, which is the most ever scored by a player in a single top-flight campaign.

2. Lionel Messi | Scored in 21 consecutive La Liga games

The Argentine struck against all 19 other La Liga teams during his memorable run in 2012/13, netting 33 goals in total. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner really was playing football from another planet.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo | Most goals in one Champions League campaign (17 goals, 2013/14)

Ronaldo's record-breaking haul of goals was achieved in just 12 games, with the Portuguese superstar striking in every single round of the competition to help secure La Decima for Real Madrid.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo | Fastest player to 100 goals for one club (105 games)

Imagine hitting the ground running that well at one of the biggest clubs in the world? For perspective, the second-fastest player to 100 goals for a single club this century is Luis Suarez, who produced the goods in 120 games for Barcelona.

5. Jamie Vardy | Scored in 11 consecutive Premier League games

Vardy really was having a party back in 2015/16. While his record of 11 games is inferior to Messi's, the Leicester man's achievement is more than worthy of a place on this list - especially as no other Premier League striker has come close to equalling his record since.

6. Erling Haaland | Fastest player to 20 Champions League goals (14 games)

Haaland's performances in the Champions League have been nothing short of superhuman. To further highlight how impressive the Norwegian's record is, the second-fastest player to 20 goals in the competition's history is Harry Kane, who achieved it in 24 games.

7. Sadio Mane | Fastest Premier League hat-trick (2 mins 56 seconds)

In May 2015, Mane went on absolute mad one for Southampton against Aston Villa, netting a hat-trick in the time it takes most people to make a cup of tea.

8. Real Madrid | Most goals in one league season (121 goals, 2011/12)

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid were breathtakingly good in 2011/12. They averaged 3.18 goals-per-game in La Liga, with three players (Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain & Karim Benzema) scoring 20 or more times.

9. Bruno Fernandes | Most goals by a midfielder in a season (28 goals and counting, 2020/21)

Fernandes really has been sensational in 2020/21 and with two games remaining in Manchester United's season, the silky playmaker will likely move further clear of Frank Lampard's previous record of 27 goals.

10. Mohamed Salah | Most goals in a 38-game Premier League season (32 goals, 2017/18)

Salah's astonishing debut campaign with Liverpool is one most football fans - yes, even rival ones - will never forget. The Egyptian scored in 24 separate games in 2017/18, which is another Premier League record.

News Now - Sport News