Football quiz: How much do you know about Rangers' unbeaten season?

Simply winning the league isn't the statement Rangers have set out.

Indeed, while lifting a 55th league title would have been the aim at the start of the campaign, the manner of the club's unbeaten campaign makes it a very real possibility that Scottish football could be set for another period of Rangers dominance.

Their stunning exploits in the season just gone, coupled with the rebuild closest challengers and bitter rivals Celtic look set for, may be the perfect storm for those at Ibrox to build a modern-day dynasty.

Still, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, GIVEMESPORT want to look on a what has been a famous season for the club and a total vindication of their decision to appoint an otherwise experienced boss as manager.

How much do you remember about Steven Gerrard's ridiculously successful title-winning season at Rangers?

Who appeared the most? Who did Rangers actually drop points to? Who won them the league?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 How many games did Rangers play across all competitions? 55 56 54 53

