Atletico Madrid are champions of Spain for the 11th time in their history.

Diego Simeone's side defeated Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, with star striker Luis Suarez scoring the all important goal on the day, his 21st of the 2020/21 La Liga season.

Valladolid actually took the lead in the 18th-minute through Oscar Plano and Atletico fans would certainly have been chewing their nails at that point.

Angel Correa calmed a few nerves early in the second half, the Argentine scoring a sensational solo goal to equalise.

Then in the 67th-minute, Suarez was sent clear and the 34-year-old striker was the calmest man on the planet as he slotted the ball past Jordi Masip to put Atletico ahead.

The Uruguayan's goal proved to be decisive, as Real Madrid won their game against Villarreal 2-1 thanks to a 92nd-minute winner from Luka Modric.

Had Suarez not scored, the La Liga trophy would have been held aloft by Zinedine Zidane and his team on Saturday.

Atletico's fiery striker really is the man for the big occasion and he's proven this season that Barcelona's decision to sell him last summer for just £5 million is one of the worst footballing mistakes this century.

In his post-match interview, a visibly emotional Suarez took aim at the Blaugrana and you know what? Fair play to him for doing so.

Suarez's interview

Suarez passionately said in front of the cameras: "Barcelona didn't value me and Atletico opened their doors for me. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me."

The Catalan club's treatment of him last summer was diabolical and now they have to deal with the fact that their disgraceful attitude towards Suarez was the catalyst for a rival winning the league.

Karma, eh?

Suarez was also very emotional after his interview, the Uruguayan shedding a few more tears while partaking in a FaceTime call on the pitch.

Suarez emotional on FaceTime

Well played, Luis.

Suarez has now won La Liga five times and you can bet that the latest is the most satisfying one of all for the man himself.

