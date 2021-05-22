Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona ended their season with a hard fought victory over Eibar on Saturday evening.

Ronald Koeman's side had nothing to play for after their defeat to Celta last weekend.

Nevertheless, they would have wanted to finish their season on a high.

They put in a dismal first half display and were lucky not to go into the break a goal down.

Blaugrana were much better in the second 45 minutes and they would emerge victorious thanks to Antione Griezmann's goal.

And what a goal it was.

The Frenchman showed absolutely ridiculous technique to acrobatically volley the ball into the top corner with eight minutes remaining.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game and you can view it below.

Griezmann may have scored the goal of the season in the last game of the La Liga campaign.

That was his 20th goal of the 20/21 season. He has shown why Barcelona paid €120 million for his services a few years back.

Griezmann spoke to the media about Barcelona's campaign after the game.

"We're still hurting," he said, per Sport.

"We slipped up in some important games and now we have to take a break and see if we can improve next season to be a team that can win everything.

"The most important thing was to win today but we're still disappointed and we have to work hard.

Asked why Barcelona fell short this season, he said: "Sometimes we have made mistakes in attack. I have missed chances. It's a bit of everything. Now to work hard and improve."

Griezmann also congratulated his former side Atletico after they were crowned La Liga champions.

"Congratulations to Atletico," he added. "I am really happy for them, for Cholo, for Koke, all my friends there... the fans deserve it."

