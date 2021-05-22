Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title on Saturday afternoon in what was a drama-filled final day.

Diego Simeone's side knew a win against Valladolid would see them crowned champions.

Anything less than a win could have opened the door to Real Madrid though, who started the day just two points back.

Atletico looked like they would fall at the final hurdle when they went into the half-time break 1-0 down.

But second half goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez saw Atletico win 2-1 and clinch their 11th La Liga crown.

While Atletico celebrated wildly at the final whistle, it was despair for Valladolid.

Valladolid needed to beat Atletico and hope other results went their way to stay in the league.

However, the loss to Simeone's outfit saw them relegated to the second tier.

Their players, including Kiko Olivas, were crestfallen at the end of the game.

Simeone, despite celebrating his side's victory, showed his class as he took the time to console the defender after the game.

It was a heartwarming moment and you can watch it below:

Pure class.

Simeone expressed his delight in his interview after their triumph.

"Happy, happy for so many people. It was such a difficult year, friends, family members, fans who died, of Atletico, and other clubs. That Atletico comes out champions this year is something extra special. It always costs us more," he said, per the Athletic's Dermot Corrigan.

"We've been able to bring joy for many people who have gone through such difficult times. The players have been enormous, I think them so much, above all those who played less, but who made us a team, as we were in every moment."

