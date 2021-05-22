Paul Scholes is one of the greatest midfielders the beautiful game has ever seen.

In his prime at Manchester United, the ginger-haired maestro really could do it all in the middle of the park.

He was able to dictate the tempo of any game at the very highest level, played long-range passes better than pretty much everyone else and scored his fair share of goals.

In his 710 appearances for United across all competitions, Scholes rippled the back of the net 152 times, a stellar return for a player who wasn't an out-and-out attacking midfielder.

A significant number of his goals were absolute stunners as well, with his memorable strike from distance against Barcelona in the 2007/08 Champions League semi-final often labelled as Scholes' best.

But while that effort that sparked scenes of pandemonium at Old Trafford was incredible, it's perhaps not the finest from the Englishman's vast collection.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

In 2000, Scholes netted twice in a 3-1 win over Greek side Panathinaikos in the Champions League and one of the goals was so good that is belongs in a footballing museum.

Scholes was the key man in an incredible team move by United, the midfielder spraying an inch-perfect pass out wide to really spark the Red Devils into action after a short period of playing keep-ball.

David Beckham then picked up the ball and played it to Teddy Sheringham, with the striker then finding an on-rushing Scholes courtesy of an intricate flick.

The United midfielder then decided to turn into Eric Cantona on the edge of the box, producing a delicate chipped finish that soared over the head of the Panathinaikos goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Take a look at wonder-goal for yourself:

Poetry. In. Motion.

One fan wrote in the comment section: "The most underrated goal in history IMO. I wouldn't even mind but usually it’s a tap in after passing like this, but the finish at the end of it was ridiculous."

Another added: "This is where Barcelona learned to play their football."

A third football lover quipped: "Shows just how good Scholes is. That is exactly how he wanted that ball to go in."

We really could watch the goal on repeat all day and do you know what? We might just do that!

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News