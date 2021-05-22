Atletico Madrid are champions of Spain once again.

Diego Simeone's side secured the country's biggest footballing prize on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 victory away at Real Valladolid.

Atletico went into the game knowing that a win would earn them the title at the expense of bitter rivals Real Madrid and they delivered just that - in the end.

Los Rojiblancos went 1-0 down in the 18th-minute to a goal from Oscar Plano and they trailed at the half-time break.

But after the interval, Atletico turned the game around. Angel Correa equalised in the 57th-minute, before talisman Luis Suarez grabbed a memorable winner 10 minutes later.

That goal proved to be crucial, because had the Uruguayan not converted his chance, Luka Modric's 92nd-minute winner against Villarreal would have won La Liga for Real Madrid.

The victory in Valladolid is a game no Atletico fan will ever forget and the only downside to it was the fact that no supporters were in attendance at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

However, there were a healthy number of fans stationed outside the stadium waiting to celebrate and the players eventually went out to join them.

In fact, they threw themselves into the crowd and Lucas Torreira - who is on loan at the Spanish club from Arsenal - uploaded footage of the chaotic scenes to his official Twitter account.

Atletico players celebrate with fans

It really was absolute carnage in Valladolid!

After the game had finished, Simeone spoke to the media and stated that his team's triumph in 2020/21 was different to the title win in 2013/14.

"They're different, with different feelings," The Atletico manager said, per Marca. "The world is experiencing a very bad situation and I hope that we have given a lot of people some joy.

"Spending 32 weeks on top is huge. I'm grateful, especially to those who played less than others. We remained a team with a goal and we were that at every minute."

The Argentine's team really are worthy champions and they will almost certainly be a force to be reckoned with next season as well.

