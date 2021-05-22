Barcelona, Chelsea, Man Utd: Where should Harry Kane go this summer? The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The future of Harry Kane looks to be one of the major talking points of the season.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports claimed the England captain had told Tottenham that he wanted to leave the club in pursuit of the game's major trophies, with the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea thought to be keen.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are said to be interested (via The Times) and, given Kane's standing as one of the elite strikers in the game, it's not hard to imagine a raft of top clubs keeping close tabs on his situation.

Harry Kane could cost less than £100m! Hear why on The Football Terrace...

Clearly, given his huge price tag, signing Kane won't be easy, Still, too often we are bogged down in why a transfer isn't going to happen, rather than looking at reasons as to why it might.

After all, Kane has given his all to Spurs and, presumably, just doesn't feel as if he can challenge towards the top end of the game. As gutting as that might be to supporters, it's not exactly the most unreasonable conclusion to come to and, frankly, a decision observes are more likely to respect than simply chasing a big pay day elsewhere.

So, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts as to where Kane should be playing next season.

*All stats correct prior to this week's football*

Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea.

As controversial a move as it'd be, Kane looks ideal for those at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea lack a striker, it's a club that demands success. Everything there is geared towards winning as much as possible as quickly as possible. At 27 and with a tendency to pick up at least one injury a season, that's exactly the kind of environment Kane needs.

He can't waste more time signing up for building projects. Manchester United, for example, haven't run City close this season while Barcelona are a young team entering a young cycle. City, meanwhile, have won the league without a striker and have never spent so much on one player despite their huge levels of investment.

The idea of Kane not only finishing attacks crafted by the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech but also starting them from deep, releasing the likes of Christian Pulisic, would strike fear into the hearts of many Premier League defences.

Joshua Cole

"With Kane looking to call time on his successful stint at Tottenham, it could be argued that a move to Manchester City would all-but guarantee him the chance to win trophies on a regular basis.

“A significant upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who has struggled for consistency in recent years, the England international would be the ideal successor for Sergio Aguero who is set to leave this summer.

“Kane’s ability to make goals as well as score them has resulted in him providing 13 assists in the Premier League which is a fantastic tally for a centre-forward.

“This creativity should see him fit in nicely into a City side who have been a cut above the rest in the top-flight this year.”

1 of 15 What is Kane's Tottenham Hotspur shirt number? 20 8 9 10

Sam Brookes

"Playing alongside Lionel Messi? Now that’s tempting.

"Harry Kane could go to either Manchester club next season and would likely flourish, but it just wouldn’t feel right - Tottenham are his Premier League club. If he moved to a fellow English side it could damage his relationship with Spurs’ supporters, but if he moves abroad this connection will remain intact.

"He must also factor in playing time. At Tottenham, he is very rarely rotated out of the side, and the same would be the case at Barcelona, plus he could play with Messi every week.

"Meanwhile, we have seen at City this season that Pep Guardiola has regularly altered his line-up, no matter how well certain individuals are playing. He needs to give game time to everyone to keep his players happy, but that won’t suit Kane who wants and deserves to be playing all the time.

"He could also face the same issue at United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having to hand Edinson Cavani some starts having only just tied him down to a new contract.

"Barcelona is the place where Kane can show his undeniable quality in another league, playing with arguably the best player ever at the iconic Nou Camp. It doesn’t get much better than that."

1 of 15 What is Kane's Tottenham Hotspur shirt number? 20 8 9 10

Christy Malyan

"There's something about Kane that just screams Man United.

"Perhaps it's the Red Devils' synonymy with the England national team, perhaps it's the fact he's the closest thing we've seen in the Premier League to Alan Shearer, who nearly moved to Old Trafford during his storied career.

"Whatever it is, he's just always seemed like a United player in the making to me.

"Outside of that, what would Kane really prove by joining Man City? We already know he's the best striker in the Premier League, so joining a team by far and away better than anything else in the division seems like little more than an academic exercise in proving just how many goals he's capable of scoring in a single season.

"Surely the greater challenge is joining the Red Devils and pushing them back to the pinnacle of English football with his potent supply of goals and cementing himself as a Premier League legend the hard way."

News Now - Sport News