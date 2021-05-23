Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lars and Sven Bender both played in their last ever professional game on Saturday afternoon.

The twins announced earlier this season that they would hang up their boots at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

Everyone who knows us knows that we give 100% every day," they said in a joint-statement, per Bundesliga.com. "That was always the basic requirement for us.

"Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly difficult for us to do this continuously with all the pain and physical problems from which we are suffering more and more.

"This decision has been anything but easy, not least because of the honest, fair and understanding relationship with the Leverkusen club management in the past and right up to today. Bayer 04 now have time to plan and that was important to us."

The twins, who both play for Leverkusen, did not emerge victorious on their final ever game as Dortmund ran out 3-1 victors.

Lars managed to get on the scoresheet at the end of the game, though.

Leverkusen were trailing 3-0 when they were given a 89th minute penalty.

Lars has struggled with a knee injury for the past few months and had not played since January.

However he emerged from the bench, replacing his brother, when they were given the spot-kick.

Goalkeepers take pride in how many clean sheets they get every season but Roman Burki showed class by letting Bender score.

Burki remained still in the goal and just stood there as Bender's effort found the corner.

He then fist-bumped his opponent and the two shared a quick embrace as Leverkusen's players ran up to celebrate with the 32-year-old.

You've got to hand it to Burki. That's pure class.

Burki's actions did not have any impact on the result and he gave Bender a memory he will never forget.

Jadon Sancho's wages and agent fees are all AGREED! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Imagine if Bender tried a Panenka though?! That would have made for awkward viewing...

1 of 20 Ultimate Champions League quiz: Who has scored the most goals in finals? Filippo Inzaghi Raul Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News