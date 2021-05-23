Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea go into the final day of the 2020/21 campaign knowing that a win over Aston Villa will see them qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Blues are currently third in the Premier League table on 67 points after beating Leicester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho secured Thomas Tuchel's most important league win since his arrival back in January.

However, the game was marred by a mass brawl in the final few minutes of the game, one that was started by a poor challenge from Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira on former teammate Ben Chilwell.

Players and coaching staff clashed on the touchline, with both clubs subsequently charged by the FA for the ugly incident.

Chelsea's punishment may end up being far worse than Leicester's, though.

As reported by the Mirror, the Blues have previous when it comes to failing to control their players and that could result in them being hit with a points deduction.

Their latest FA charge means they have now been in the dock for mass player indiscipline seven times in the last seven years.

Chelsea have also been charged twice since being warned by English football's governing body about their future conduct following the infamous 'Battle of the Bridge' with Tottenham in 2016.

A former FA employee, one with knowledge of the disciplinary process in English football, told the Mirror: “It seems there’s an issue within the club.”

Chelsea have until next Tuesday to respond to their latest FA charge.

If the Blues are hit with a points deduction, it could prove fatal to their hopes of playing Champions League football next season.

The only silver lining for the club is the fact that they may end up winning the 2020/21 edition of the competition.

Chelsea play fellow English side Manchester City in next Saturday's final and with a potential points deduction now looming over their heads, it's fair to say it's a must-win game for Tuchel and his players.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

