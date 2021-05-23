Roy Keane is a man who always speaks his mind and he doesn't care what-so-ever what people think.

He calls out footballers on a regular basis while working as a pundit.

It doesn't matter what team a player represents, either. Despite being a Man United legend, he isn't afraid to criticise the club's players.

And Scott McTominay was one United player who Keane called out recently.

The Irishman was not overly impressed with McTominay's display when Man United lost 4-2 to Liverpool earlier this month.

He said: “I just look at the performance of the two midfielders tonight, McTominay, he’s a good honest player.

“They’ve got Fred – as long as them two are playing in midfield for Manchester United, they will not be winning big trophies."

McTominay has now given his reaction to Keane's comments.

"People talk. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that," he said, per the Mirror.

“But I’m not going to spit my dummy out and cry over ­something Roy Keane says.

“If that’s what he thinks, then that’s what he thinks.

“For me, it isn’t a drama. I’d be a fool if I went home worrying about what people think about me.”

Well said, Scott. You've got to admire him for that mentality.

While Keane isn't McTominay's biggest fan, Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken highly of him in the past.

“Just to hear a man like Sir Alex mention your name is a privilege, never mind when he’s saying nice things about you," McTominay said of Ferguson's praise.

“But I can never think to myself, ‘I’ve got his approval, he thinks I’m a good player’. I can’t ever be satisfied, even if I’ve got Ole’s ­approval, because it’s always about driving myself further to become a better player.

“I don’t want to feel settled. If I do that then I won’t push myself to the limits that I’ve got.

“I know where I’m at. And I know that I have got a lot more left in the tank to push myself more.”

McTominay has the chance to prove Keane wrong when United take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday evening.

